Ready to find a bride for Tej Pratap: Sushil Modi

BJP Deputy CM Sushil Modi at his residence in Patna. (Express file Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) BJP Deputy CM Sushil Modi at his residence in Patna. (Express file Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday offered to find a bride for RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav provided he gave an undertaking never to threaten to disrupt any wedding. Yadav, who is also the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, had recently threatened to disrupt the wedding of Sushil Kumar Modi’s son following which the venue of the function was changed.

The wedding took place yesterday and Yadav had sought to make light of his comments saying “Sushil Modi is like my father. I offer my best wishes to his son and request Modi uncle to find a bride for me as well.”

In response, Sushil Modi today tweeted “ready to find bride for Tej Pratap but 3 shartein (conditions). No dowry, pledge organ donation and no threatening to disrupt any marriage”.

His son’s wedding had taken place amidst extraordinary austerity in keeping with the thrust of the Nitish Kumar government on fighting dowry and child marriage. Visitors were asked not to bring any gifts and they were offered simple refreshments instead of lavish meals.

Also, at the wedding function venue, a stall was put up where forms were distributed among visitors to pledge to donate their organs. At another stall people were given forms to take the pledge not to give or accept dowry and not be a part of any child marriage.

Sushil Kumar Modi issued a statement saying “The entire money received through shagun envelopes from Lalu Prasad and some other visitors will be donated to the Dadhichi Dehdaan Samiti”.

A controversy erupted today with JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh alleging that Prasad had handed over the envelope to the bride by way of a “publicity stunt” and BJP MLA Nitin Nabin saying the RJD supremo had done so to hog limelight.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari retorted saying “Handing over of envelopes, containing shagun, to newly-wed couples is an age-old tradition”.

In his statement, Sushil Modi also urged the people to take a leaf out of his book and do away with extravagant weddings by avoiding musical bands, expensive lightings and use whatsapp and email for sending invitations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App