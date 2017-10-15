Ready to contest R K Nagar bypoll, says TTV Dinakaran

“The party General Secretary V K Sasikala will select the candidate and announce the name,” he said. “The party General Secretary V K Sasikala will select the candidate and announce the name,” he said.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Sunday said he is ready to contest the R K Nagar bypoll, elections for which are to be held before December 31, but it would be party general secretary V K Sasikala who would name the candidate.

“The party General Secretary V K Sasikala will select the candidate and announce the name,” he said. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Dhinkaran, who was speaking at a function here, urged all factions of AIADMK to accept Sasikala’s leadership and work under her. He also welcomed Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai reported remarks to the factions to work for AIADMKs victory in R K Nagar.

Dinakaran was speaking after participating in a function here to distribute Nilavembu kudineer (herbal drink) to fight dengue.

The K Palaniswami led government and Dinakaran are engaged in a tussle for power, with the latter accusing the Chief Minister of “betraying” Sasikala who had nominated him to the top post in February following a revolt by then rebel leader Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam had since merged his faction with that of Palaniswami and is now Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinet.

Dinakaran had met the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and sought removal of Palaniswami as Chief Minister.

In August, 19 MLAs supporting him had met Rao and pressed for a similar demand, saying they had lost confidence in him.

However, one of the MLAs had switched over to the Chief Minister’s camp later.

The Election Commission had on Thursday ordered Tamil Nadu government to conduct the by-poll before December 31. Last month, Madras High Court had ordered the EC to hold the election at the earliest, preferably before December 31.

