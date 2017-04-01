Ready to accept argument, but not intolerance: President Mukherjee at IIM Kolkata

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee has said that while he is ready to “accept argument”, he cannot accept intolerance. While speaking at IIM Kolkata on Saturday, President Mukherjee also said that India is always tolerant and that there should be debate in universities and not ‘confrontations’.

“I am ready to accept argument, but cannot accept intolerance,” President Pranab Muukherjee said addressing IIM Kolkata. “India is always tolerant; let 100 ideas blossom in universities and let there be debate, but not confrontation,” he added.

He also said that university campuses should be free from not only “physical violence” but “mental violence” as well.

Earlier in March, while speaking at a lecture in Kochi, the President had said that there is no room for an ‘intolerant Indian’ in India. He was addressing the issue of the violence in Delhi University and on that of freedom of speech and expression. He had hailed India as a “bastion of of free thought, speech and expression”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd