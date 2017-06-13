Ready if BJP holds fresh elections in UP: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar

A DAY after Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dared Nitish Kumar to hold fresh Assembly elections if he had faith in development work done by his government, the Bihar CM on Monday accepted the challenge on the condition that the BJP does the same in UP.

Nitish said the BJP should also ask NDA’s Lok Sabha MPs from UP and Bihar to allow simultaneous mid-term polls for Lok Sabha and Assemblies of the two states.

Interacting with the media after his weekly Lok Samvad programme, Nitish said although questions on mid-term polls should not be taken seriously, his party, the JD(U), is ready for any such election.

“We accept the challenge, provided there is mid-term polls in UP as well. Let NDA’s Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar and UP resign as well (and contest by-elections from those seats),” he said.

At an event in Patna on Sunday, Maurya had said, “They think the alliance government of Congress, JD(U) and RJD (in Bihar) is very powerful. If it is so, then Nitish Kumar should not wait…he should dissolve Assembly and hold elections afresh. Lotus will blossom here too, like in UP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App