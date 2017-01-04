Ready for war, but will maintain peace as far as possible: General Rawat

Lt Gen Bipin Rawat at Idea Exchange with The Indian Express in Pune in April. (File Photo) Lt Gen Bipin Rawat at Idea Exchange with The Indian Express in Pune in April. (File Photo)

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday issued an indirect warning to neighbouring Pakistan, saying the Indian Army is ready for war but it will try to maintain peace and brotherhood through dialogues as far as possible.

“We are ready for upcoming wars and we also need to be cautious for it. We need help from railways and airlines services so that we can easily mobilize and deploy the armed forces along the borders. We also need assistance from Indian Air Force and Indian Navy,” General Rawat said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

General Rawat also said that boosting the morale of India Army is his first priority and technology advancement and up-gradation of equipments are the second ones.

“My first priority is to boost Indian Army’s morale and make every jawan believe that they empower our force and everyone is important. Our armed forces can become powerful if we work unified. My second priority is to technologically advance and modernise the equipments and weapons so that jawans can protect our borders 24X7,” Genaral Rawat said.

“We have mechanised forces, tanks BMP infantry combat which have to be upgraded. We need to have new tanks and ICB. Air defence system also needs to be upgraded. We are also focusing on artillery to increase the range of Artillery guns and to increase the fire power and thus we can achieve accuracy. We are emphasizing on army aviation and want to include armed, attack helicopters. We also need to focus on operational logistic,” he added.