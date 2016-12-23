Ready for talks but ensure peaceful atmosphere: India tells Pakistan

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. (Express photo) Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. (Express photo)

India on Friday insisted that it has never refused for talks with Pakistan while stating that it is the Asian neighbour which has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the same. “We have never refused talks, but Pakistan has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Pakistan needs to stop supporting terrorism. Pakistan should create a healthy atmosphere for talks,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a weekly press briefing.

“We are repeatedly seeing that there is cross border firing at the LoC, there are terrorist attacks. Every other day, there are instances of infiltration. They are attacking our soldiers,” he added.

The MEA spokesperson further insisted that in such a situation and atmosphere, no fruitful talks can take place between the hostile neighbours.

“In such a situation, how can we have fruitful talks with Pakistan? It is Pakistan which has to ensure that there are suitable conditions for bilateral talks,” he said.

“It should create an atmosphere where they don’t take the help of violence and terrorism. And then we are ready for talks with Pakistan on any issue,” he added.

This assertion from India comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Islamabad wants peaceful settlement of matters with India.

Addressing the Bosnian Parliamentary group on Wednesday, Sharif said there is no presence of Daesh in Pakistan, adding that his country has effectively handled the threats from al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for war against terrorism.