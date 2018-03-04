Reading Tripura verdict in Kerala: no threat now, lessons galore

The Tripura election verdict, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front being unseated by the BJP-led alliance, may not yet have left a question mark next to the hammer and sickle, the party’s symbols, but it has meant a difficult ride for the party’s state unit in the immediate future.
At the moment, the CPI(M) Kerala unit is fighting not just the BJP and the Congress but even the party’s own central leadership’s idea to strike a larger alliance with non-BJP parties, including the Congress, in the run-up to the General Election next year.
And even with the state unit, there’s more than one view on how the Tripura verdict will pan out for the party — especially in Kerala, now the country’s only Left-governed state.
On Saturday, CPI(M) Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sounded unshaken by the Tripura result. Stating that the defeat will not affect the party, Balakrishnan told The Indian Express, “Our party had faced defeats in Tripura earlier too, but it had no impact on us (in Kerala)…. The verdict will increase our confidence and responsibility to take on the BJP.”
But veteran Marxist leader and former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan, often seen as a rebel in the party in the past, said, “Unless we open a new front, gathering support of all secular forces — and even among the bourgeois parties — it may be difficult to defeat the fascist rule of Sangh Parivar. The Tripura results are a reminder for everyone to prepare for the last battle,” he said.
M A Baby, CPI(M) politburo member, said the Congress should first reconstruct itself as a secular party before others align with it to fight the Sangh Parivar. “The Congress is pursuing a soft Hindutva line. The election outcome attests that there is a situation everywhere in which Congressmen can join BJP….”
Many senior Kerala CPI(M) leaders, on the condition of anonymity, were self-critical. A politburo member said, “A larger alliance with the Congress is definitely not a solution, as the Congress is the main opposition in Kerala. But we have to still consider many options. The Congress is a bourgeois party, and it will come back even if it is washed off in one election. But the CPI(M) will struggle make a similar comeback — that is the lesson…”
Paul Zacharia, leading writer and political critic, said the Tripura verdict says a CM leading a simple life and travelling in an autorickshaw will not help a party retain power, as people’s misery and thirst for change is deeper.
So will Kerala go the way CPI(M) went in Bengal in 2011, and in Tripura in 2018? Not in the short term, many leaders and political observers said. Kerala’s large non-Hindu population may be one factor that would protect CPI(M) from a collapse in the next elections, they said. A section in the party believes Kerala Congress (Church-backed) and different Muslim groups will add more strength to the party to fight the BJP even if the saffron party becomes the main opposition in the state.
Another cover for the party is Kerala’s survival on “Gulf money” — remittances equalling 36.3 per cent of its gross state domestic product — which stabilises Kerala and its political nature. While Left governments in West Bengal and Tripura had to fight poverty, and people there depend on the government for most part, people in Kerala do not depend so much on the government — thanks to the remittances. The CPI(M), too, depends on this Gulf money. “If there is even a reduction in remittance, the entire state will collapse, and CPI(M) will be the first political victim,” Zacharia cautioned.
He said, “The idea of captive voters does not exist any longer. Those who reinvent political strategies and style, like the BJP did, will win. Unfortunately, CPI(M) seems to have no plans to change – not only does the party’s leadership lack imagination but leaders lack humility too, a quality that Congress leaders in Kerala still nurture despite the corruption charges.”
