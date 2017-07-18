IPS officer D Roopa says ‘government has right to transfer officers’

IPS officer D Roopa (Source: ANI) IPS officer D Roopa (Source: ANI)

A day after she was transferred to the traffic department, Karnataka police officer D Roopa on Tuesday said the government has the right to transfer officers and she was just following orders. She also thanked Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her support. “Government has right to transfer officers, I followed orders. Thankful to Madam Kiran Bedi, support from her is invaluable to me,” she said.

Roopa’s transfer came just days after she alleged that AIADMK (Amma) general secretary V K Sasikala was enjoying VIP treatment at the Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru. In a report submitted to the Home Department and Director General of Police (DGP) for Prison Department H N Sathyanarayana Rao, the officer had claimed that Sasikala was provided with an exclusive kitchen to cook her meals and her visiting hours were relaxed in exchange for a Rs 2-crore bribe to jail officials. She wrote to the DGP Rao: ”There was a rumour that you are aware of it and were paid Rs 2 crore for this facility. All these allegations are unfortunate and hence you have to address the issue immediately and take action.”

Earlier today, BJP MPs from Karnataka protested outside Parliament against the IPS officer’s transfer. Commenting on the transfer of IPS D Roopa, Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karan said, “Why was IPS D Roopa transferred abruptly.”

In a response, Karnataka DGP, R K Dutta said she has been given an important position. Speaking to ANI, Dutta said, “She has been given an important and responsible position of road safety. All postings are important. It is not a punishment posting.”

