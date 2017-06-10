Re 1 govt aid for crop loss? Farmers panic

A deposit of Re 1 in many farmers’ bank accounts in Karnataka by the National Payment Corporation of India led to panic as the farmers thought that was all they would get as crop loss compensation.

Karnataka district officials hurriedly issued clarifications that the Re 1 was sent to verify the farmers’ bank accounts and that was not the compensation amount.

The deposit led to panic among farmers in Dharwad, Hubli, Bijapur and Bagalkote districts.

“Around 3,500 farmers in Dharwad district have to be paid compensation for crop loss, but many farmers had not linked their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts until recently. The NPCI is now checking the bank accounts of farmers who recently provided the Aadhaar numbers by crediting Re 1 to their accounts. Unfortunately, the farmers thought that they were being given only Re 1 as compensation. The actual crop compensation will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers in a week and the farmers need not worry,’’ Dharwad deputy commissioner S B Bommanahalli said.

