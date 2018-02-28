RBI’s refusal to replace old notes will be challenged in Supreme Court: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar added, “I have been informed that there are old notes of the face value of Rs 112 crore across several district cooperative banks, which have not been replaced. We will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to raise the issue.” (File) Sharad Pawar added, “I have been informed that there are old notes of the face value of Rs 112 crore across several district cooperative banks, which have not been replaced. We will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to raise the issue.” (File)

The district cooperative banks, which failed to get their old currencies replaced with new ones post demonetisation, would approach the Supreme Court to seek justice. NCP president Sharad Pawar announced this in Mumbai Tuesday. In Maharashtra, an amount of Rs 112 crore in old currencies has been lying in district cooperative banks since November 2016 when the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were declared illegal tender.

The NCP president said, “The Reserve Bank of India, on January 30, 2018, issued a circular directing district cooperative banks to destroy old notes received after demonetisation and show it as loss assets in their balance sheets.” He said, “The Centre had taken a policy decision to replace the old currencies. Now, 80 per cent of the old notes at district cooperative banks have been replaced. Why should they refuse to replace remaining notes.”

Pawar added, “I have been informed that there are old notes of the face value of Rs 112 crore across several district cooperative banks, which have not been replaced. We will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to raise the issue.” The NCP leader has also directed the district cooperative banks president to file a petition in the SC. “I have requested (senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister) P Chidambaram to take up the case in the Supreme Court. Since we will require a good advocate, I have suggested his name,” he said.

He said efforts would be made to elicit support from other states with district cooperative bank network, such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Pawar said, “We are not pleading for fraud case like Nirav Modi. All the money which have come to the district cooperative banks are deposited by farmers and ordinary people in rural Maharashtra. Now, how can the government, which took the decision on currency change overnight, deny individuals their rights to money?”

