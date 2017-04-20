RBI to National Institute of Design: Recycle shredded currency, make it ‘useful’

Around 200 kg of shredded currency, also called ‘briquettes’, recently arrived at the NID and a team has been working on the concept. Nid.edu Around 200 kg of shredded currency, also called ‘briquettes’, recently arrived at the NID and a team has been working on the concept. Nid.edu

Weeks after the RBI approached it for innovative ideas to recycle shredded currency notes into usable products, the National Institute of Design-Ahmedabad is planning a nationwide competition for college students to scout ideas for this purpose.

Close to 200 kg of shredded currency, also called ‘briquettes’, recently arrived at the NID and a team headed by NID director Pradyumna Vyas and Pravinsinh Solanki — NID faculty of furniture and interior design discipline — has been working on the concept. The duo have already created four to five products, including a sheet that can be used on a table top, a clock and a paper weight, from the briquettes and would now “harness youth power” to come up with out-of-the-box ideas.

“The NID, a Centre of Excellence by an Act of Parliament, had been asked by the RBI last month to see what can be done with the shredded notes, which also include demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The shredded currency sent to us by the RBI also includes damaged and soiled notes of other denominations. We want to experiment with the ‘briquettes’ and have come up with some products. We have plans to flag off a national-level design competition to scout ideas from students on what can be done with the briquettes,” Vyas told The Indian Express.

The Netherlands-based firm Royal Dutch Kusters Engineering, which produces currency disintegration machines, is likely sponsor prizes for the design competition.

“Soon, we will form a team of NID students and faculty who will handle the nitty-gritty of the competition. The selected entries by students will be turned into prototypes. The only specification would be that the visibility of notes remains intact… The idea is to recycle these shredded currency and create something that adds value to it. Rather than burning them, it was better to recycle these shredded notes so that from zero value they turn into something more valuable,” said Solanki.

Sources said recently, the RBI had also approached the NID for creating a security design motif for the new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

The institute has previously worked in designing of coins that are currently part of the currency system.

