RBI should probe ghost accounts of farmers: ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) demanding a probe into alleged mismanagement of loan accounts of farmers. In a letter to the RBI, Chavan said the presence of 13.5 lakh ghost accounts is a serious matter and needs to be investigated.

Chavan said, “I have requested the RBI to probe the matter, as presence of ghost accounts is a serious matter. More so if this has come to light in national banks.” He also stressed in his letter that the matter had been highlighted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to Chavan, the loan waiver cannot become a victim of system. The government had announced a loan waiver worth Rs 34,200 crore to 89 lakh farmers. Now, we believe the numbers will be less because of ghost accounts. But if there is a mismanagement, it has to probed thoroughly to find out who is responsible.

The issue came to light after the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) revised its loan waiver for farmers’ accounts list almost thrice. Highly placed sources in the ministry of state cooperation and marketing said, “The initial information provided to the state government through SLBC was that there were 94 lakh farmers in the list. It was revised to 89 lakh. And now it is estimated to be 67 lakh.”

A senior SLBC member, requesting anonymity, said, “We have also come across errors in details about loan accounts of individual farmers. Now we have to find whether it was because of a technical glitch or human intervention. If errors are deliberate, institutions will have to act.”

According to highly placed sources, there are more than 13.5 lakh ghost accounts in various financial institutions.

Four months ago, the state government had begun the process of giving loan waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh to farmers irrespective of land holding. “The process was delayed due to largescale errors in the SLBC list of account holders,” an official in the Information and Technology department said.

A senior official in the Ministry of Cooperation and Marketing said, “The digital process has helped in weeding out ineligible individuals who would have swindled deserving farmers of loan waiver. In terms of numbers, it is a massive 22 lakh.” He pointed out that in the past, during loan waivers in 2008 and 2009, random checks through CAG audit helped to unearth huge corruption. Even today, the government is yet to recover Rs 100 crore from individuals who misused the farmers loan waiver, he added.

