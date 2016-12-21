RBI changes rules as PM Modi changes his clothes: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government imposed restrictions on deposit of old notes, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the fresh notification show that the Prime Minister’s words carry no weight and that they are hollow.

“RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes,” Rahul tweeted.

RBI is changing the rules of Demonetisation as often as Modi ji changes his clothes. pic.twitter.com/SVTeNDO7wF — INC India (@INCIndia) December 20, 2016

“The PM’s words should carry weight. The Prime Minister had assured the nation that you (the people) can deposit your (old) notes till December 30. The Government yesterday changed the rules again. (They have) changed it 125 times… the PM’s words are hollow,” Rahul said.

Rahul, who has been attacking Modi fiercely ever since the Prime Minister announced the scrapping of 1,000 and 500 rupee notes, will address a series of public meetings in the days ahead. He addressed a public meeting in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and is slated to hold similar meetings in Mehsana in Gujarat, Bahraich in UP, Almora in Uttarakhand and Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh in the next four days.

Meanwhile, the BJP took strong exception to Rahul’s tweet and warned him that if he carries out personal attacks on Modi, a “Pandora’s box will be opened” against him. “Yesterday he (Rahul) had said a good thing — that it is not in the Congress’s culture to shout ‘murdabad’ slogans against the Prime Minister. Within 24 hours, the DNA of the Congress and the Gandhi family is out. He has forgotten what he said and he (has) started making personal attacks on the Prime Minister,” BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said.

“I would warn Rahul Gandhi to desist from launching personal attacks on the Prime Minister, because if that box is open, it will be a Pandora’s box opened against you,” Singh said.