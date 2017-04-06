Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on flight ban: What sin have I committed?

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned by airlines from flying, on Thursday stopped short of apologising for assaulting an Air India employee in March. He has however apologised to the Parliament for his behaviour. “I apologise to the Parliament if I’ve caused any hurt, but not to the Air India official,” Ravindra Gaikwad said while speaking in the Lok Sabha. Gaikwad played victim as he claimed that he was assaulted by the Air India employee.

Gaikwad said the media was subjecting him to a media trial without proper investigation being done in the assault case. “What sin have I committed. What crime have I done that without probe I am being subjected to a media trial?” he said. Gaikwad demanded that the travel ban by Air India and six other private airlines must be lifted.

In his reply, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju reiterated that the safety inside an aircraft is of utmost importance. “He (Gaikwad) wrote a letter to me and I forwarded it to the police so that it becomes a part of the inquiry. It is a process of the law. It is not a member of the Parliament, it is a passenger… Air craft are machines where people fly and safety should not be compromised.

Shiv Sena MPs demanded answers Raju as under what law Gaikwad was banned. The ruckus in the House prompted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to briefly adjourn the House.

On Wednesday, Gaikwad chartered a plane to fly down to Delhi from Pune. Earlier, his flight bookings were canceled by Air India, Indigo and Spice Jet. He was forced to travel by train and once by car on two separate occasions to attend Parliament proceedings.

