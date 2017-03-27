Ravindra Gaikwad flight ban finds echo in Parliament, Civil Aviation Minister says cannot discriminate between passengers

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Days after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad allegedly assaulted an Air India employee, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, said the state-owned airliner cannot discriminate between different classes and that they cannot compromise on safety. “Violence of any kind is a disaster in civil aviation. We have a good safety record, did not expect in the wildest of dreams an MP would be caught doing this,” he said. “We can’t have unequal treatment of different classes, need to interact with people and take them along, we need to keep safety in mind.”

Raju was responding to Shiv Sena MP Anadrao Adsul, who raised the issue of Air India and six private airliners banning Gaikwad from flying. Defending Gaikwad, Adsul claimed that television actor Kapil Sharma also misbehaved on a flight after allegedly getting drunk, but no ban was imposed on him. He went on to add that the party doesn’t condone Gaikwad’s behaviour but imposing a ban on him was wrong. Adsul implored Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to raise the issue with the government. Samajwadi Party MP, Naresh Agrawal also came out in support of Gaikwad, saying that that the ban by the airliners just goes on to show their “dadagiri”.

Last week, Gaikwad allegedly manhandled an Air India staffer after he was upset over being forced to travel in economy class. The incident sparked a furore which eventually lead to Air India and six private airliners imposing a ban on Gaikwad. The Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad travelled on train from Delhi to Mumbai after his booking was cancelled by Indigo and Air India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd