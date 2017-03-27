Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad: Will highlight falling service standards of Air India

Losing His ‘Cool’, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Attacks AI Staffer With Slipper , Leaving from the Parliament on 23march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Losing His ‘Cool’, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Attacks AI Staffer With Slipper , Leaving from the Parliament on 23march 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Facing flak for allegedly assaulting an Air India official, Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad on Monday said he will speak out against the falling service standards of the state-owned airliner.

“I will raise my voice against the falling service standards of Air India. I will speak out against the delay passengers face in getting checked in baggage, the issue of baggage theft, cleanliness, timing delays. the airline forcing people to travel economy inspite of having business class tickets and the quality of food. I will take up these issues and ensure that service improves,” Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad said in a statement.

Referring to last week’s incident, Gaikwad claimed that he was not insisting on being flown business class but was only raising his voice against the treatment meted out by the airline.

“I had a business class ticket and they gave me a business class boarding ticket as well. However till the time I boarded the plane no one told me that there was no business class in that aircraft. I have traveled hundreds of times in economy and I don’t have any problem travelling economy as well,” Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad also claimed that he had willingly exchanged his seat in the first row with a disabled person who was sitting in discomfort behind him. He further claimed that he had sought a complaint book from the air crew but was not given one till he reached Delhi.

“A man got into an argument with me and said that he would complain about me to Modi. Other crew members were trying to pacify him but he moved aggressively towards me and tried to drag me out. Other crew members told me he is mad and I should not pay heed to him. That man named Sukumaran disrespected my constitutional position as an MP and was also disrespectful to the prime minister referring him as Modi,” Gaikwad said.

He also claimed that the media was showing only one side of the story and should air the entire clip of the events that took place in the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Sena continues to back the beleaguered MP. On Monday Shiv Sena Anandrao Adsul raised the issue of the ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. He urged the Loksabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, to take up this issue with the government. Supporters of Gaikwad have also called for a bandh in his home district of Osmanabad.

