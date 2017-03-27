In Ravindra Gaikwad’s Osmanabad, Shiv Sena calls for complete shutdown in protest against airliners

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

In response to a bandh call by the Shiv Sena, shopkeepers in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad on Monday downed their shutters in protest against the airliners move to ban Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad from flying. Sena workers also held a bike rally in support of Gaikwad in Osmanabad’s Omerga. Gaikwad, who was also a two-time MLA from Osmanabad district, represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha. Sources told news agency ANI that the party will likely bring privilege motion in the Parliament over the issue.

Last week, Gaikwad allegedly assaulted an Air India employee after he was upset over being forced to travel in economy class despite having a business class ticket. When the flight landed in Delhi, he refused to leave and reportedly thrashed the staffer with his slippers. The incident caused a furore across India, and Air India and six private airlines refused to book him on their flights.

The MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra had earlier downplayed reports suggesting that Air India is considering banning him from boarding its flights.

“I have the tickets, they can’t blacklist me. I will board the Delhi-Pune Air India flight this evening. How can they not allow me?” he said.

“I will not apologise. It was not my fault, it was his fault. He should apologise. First ask him to apologise then we will see,” Gaikwad told the media.

Sukumar, who was assaulted by Gaikwad, asserted that the elected representatives need to behave in a decent manner.”I am not scared at all, either with Gaikwad or with the Shiv Sena. I have been serving public and have also faced many who get irritated on such issues. It’s a common thing for me,” he added.

Earlier, the Centre also took cognizance of the incident and assured a thorough probe into the matter.

With ANI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd