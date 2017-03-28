Ravindra Gaikwad episode: Sena to wait before moving privilege motion

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it would adopt a wait and watch policy before moving a privilege motion against airlines for banning its MP Ravindra Gaikwad from flying. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the party has not taken any decision yet on whether to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha.

“Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) had sought an amicable resolution of the issue. When she has said that it would be improper to move privilege motion in the Lok Sabha at this time, we will wait for sometime,” Sawant said. A delegation of Shiv Sena MPs had met Mahajan yesterday, raising concern over airlines banning its lawmaker. Earlier in the day, Air India cancelled two tickets booked by Gaikwad on Delhi-bound flights–from Mumbai and Hyderabad– for tomorrow, days after domestic carriers barred him from flying their aircraft for assaulting an AI staffer.

The Sena MP courted controversy after he assaulted an Air India staffer on board the Pune-Delhi flight with his slippers over seating arrangements.

