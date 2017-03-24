After being barred by airlines, Ravindra Gaekwad takes a train to Mumbai: Reports

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaekwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaekwad (ANI photo)

Even as the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has banned the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad from their flights with immediate effect, the MP has apparently taken a train to Mumbai on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI. The Sena MP was caught in the eye of the storm after he repeatedly assaulted an Air India staffer on board the Pune-Delhi flight with his slippers over seating arrangements. FIA’s members include Jet Airways, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR on the complaint of Air India. Delhi Police’ spokesperson Dependra Pathak had told news agency ANI: “Case registered under IPC 308 & 355 and transferred to Delhi Police crime branch for thorough probe.” The MP, on his part, also submitted a complaint to Delhi Police, alleging he was made to travel by Air India on Economy class even as he had business class ticket. He added that he was pushed and yelled on.

PP Chaudhary, Minister of State for Law and Justice, however said that there’s no law that bars anyone from travelling anywhere or denying a ticket. In a statement to ANI, Chaudhary said, “If someone has committed a crime, he can be punished but denying a ticket is seriously wrong.”

