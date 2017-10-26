Ravi Shankar Prasad to strengthen BJP base in five Assam Lok Sabha seats

Ravi Shankar Prasad Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of State for Law, Justice, Information and Broadcasting Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that BJP has entrusted him with leading the party’s efforts to strengthen its base in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam. The five Lok Sabha constituencies are Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Koliabor, Diphu and Silchar, he told reporters in Kokrajhar in Assam.

The party’s leadership has delegated responsibility to some ministers and central leaders to finalise the strategy for the next Lok Sabha election in certain constituencies in the country which are represented by the Opposition parties at present, he said.

The minister attended an organizational meeting for Kokrajhar(ST) Lok Sabha constituency and interacted with the BJP office bearers of Kokrajhar. All party office-bearers right from the mandal to the district committees of the constituency and elected members of local bodies attended the meeting, BJP sources said.

