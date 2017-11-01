Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Rahul Gandhi over ‘Ease of Doing Business’ tweet

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: ANI) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Source: ANI)

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday lambasted Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on World Bank’s report on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings. The Congress vice president in a tweet, alleged the BJP government of enganging in corruption and clutching to such reports for claiming fake credit. “Everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, the thought is good Mr jaitley to keep yourself happy,” tweeted Gandhi.

Sharply reacting to Gandhi’s tweet, Prasad said the Congress vice president is taking using his pet dog to express opinion. “Aajkal Rahul ji har cheez par raay rakh rahe hain, jo kuch bachta hai wo Pidi se rakhwa rahe hain. Theek hai uska bhi adhikaar hai,” said Prasad in a press conference in the national capital. Pidi is Gandhi’s pet dog.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>???? ????? ?? “ease of doing business” ?? ?????, ?????<br>???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? "Dr Jaitley" ?? ????? ????? ??</p>— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) <a href=”http://twitter.com/OfficeOfRG/status/925608169396625408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 1, 2017</a></blockquote>

According to the World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2018 report, India jumped 30 places to the 100th rank among 190 countries. India moved up on eight out of 10 Doing Business indicators. The World Bank said the improvement in ranking for India has come on the back of “sustained business reforms” over the last four years.

The union minister also targetted the CPI(M) government in Kerala over terror activities and ISIS network. “Terror activities are going on in Kerala in the name of ‘love jihad’,” he said while launching a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state.

The minister, while speaking on a recent Love-Jihad case, claimed that the case is linked to terror organisation ISIS. “Some terrorists in India are trying to establish Islamic State in Kerala, they are receiving funds from foreign countries,” the BJP spokesperson said reacting to a report by India Today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd