Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Shiv Sena MP for assaulting Air India staffer

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday condemned the behaviour of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who is accused of assaulting an Air India officer, saying people expect dignified conduct from members of Parliament.

“As members of august bodies like Parliament, the country expects dignified behaviour from all of us,” he tweeted.

Prasad said he is “deeply distressed” over the Delhi airport incident involving the MP. His tweets, however, did not name Gaikwad.

On Thursday , Gaikwad had repeatedly beaten a 60-year-old Air India duty manager with slippers as he was upset over not being able to travel business class despite having insisted on boarding an all-economy flight.

The national carrier has filed two FIRs against the MP, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now