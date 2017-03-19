Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at opposition leaders over ‘silence’ on triple talaq

Ravi Shankar Prasad hands a certificate to a law graduate during the convocation of Gujarat National Law University on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Ravi Shankar Prasad hands a certificate to a law graduate during the convocation of Gujarat National Law University on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday questioned BSP supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav and Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi over their “silence” on triple talaq and said it was “not an issue of religion, but of gender justice, gender equality and gender dignity”.

He was in Gandhinagar on Saturday to attend the eighth convocation of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU).

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, he said it was unfortunate that Mayawati, Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi were silent on the issue of triple talaq. “The central government has placed a strong argument against the practice before the Supreme Court, as it is not an issue of religion, but of gender justice, gender equality and gender dignity.”

He said more than 20 Islamic-majority countries have either limited the practice or abolished it. “Even Hinduism has abolished the wrong practice of untouchability since it is against the Constitution.”

Prasad claimed a large number of Muslim women, affected by the triple talaq, were also among those who voted BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh. “The state has highest number of victims of this practice,” he said.

On building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya following the thumping majority in the UP, Prasad said:“The temple will be constructed legally. We want the apex court to decide on the issue soon.”

On Congress’ performance in the recent Assembly elections, Prasad said that the biggest problem of the grand old party was Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier during the convocation, Prasad, also IT Minister, urged the students to use social media like Facebook and Twitter boldly. “If you tweet on issues you feel strongly about, be bold. That’s the India we want to create where students are forthright.”

The minister added India was at the cusp of a big digital revolution. “Some of the transformative programmes that we have started under the guidance of Prime Minister – Digital India, Make in India, Stand-Up India, Startup India and Skill India – are all designed to empower the country.”

He said that out of a population of 1.25 billion, India is home to 1.8 billion mobile phones, 1.12 billion Aadhaar cards, 50 crore Internet and landline connections and 35 crore smart phones.

Prasad further said that India’s digital economy would become a trillion-dollar economy in the coming years, which would create new avenues for legal redressal. “Communication, IT services, digital delivery, e-commerce, cyber security, digital payment, are going to create new avenues for legal redressal,” said Prasad.

As many as 221 PhD scholars, postgraduates and graduates among other students received their degrees. Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh of Supreme Court, Gujarat HC Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Gujarat minister Pradipsinh Jadeja were also present at the convocation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now