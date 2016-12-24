Ravi Shankar Prasad exhorts people to make digital payments

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo) Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday exhorted people, especially businessmen, to adopt and promote digital transactions for the country’s economic development. Advocating for “cashless, less-cash and digital payments”, Prasad, who is also Law and Justice Minister, distributed Point of Sale (POS) machines among the businessmen and traders here at a function to promote and popularise the use of digital transactions/payments.

“It is not about ‘cashless’ rather the government stresses ‘less’ on cash. Our emphasis is to promote digital mode of payments,” Prasad said at a function here. He was addressing a gathering of businessmen and traders at a ‘Go Cashless Awareness Programme’ organised by the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry at Khajekalan in the state capital. The minister, who along with Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, made digital payment for having tea at Bablu Gupta’s tea stall at Khajekalan area in Patna city after the function, also showed people how easy is digital transaction.

While addressing people, Prasad said, “The drive for digital payment would make India a stronger country. It would broaden the ambit of tax net…Demonetisation is a surgical strike on black money and aims to wipe out corruption. The decision would ultimately help honest people.” He said, “It is not only easy to make or accept digital payments but it would also keep record of the transactions a businessmen had in a day or month and on that basis, he/she may get loans from banks easily.”

A person can make payments using his/her cards, mobile phones and Aadhaar today given the fact that there are 105 crore mobile phones, 109 crore Aadhaar cards, 50 crore internet connections, 35 crore smart phones. He made it clear to the businessmen that government agencies would not go after the transactions that they had carried out prior to November 8.