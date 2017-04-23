Ravi Shankar Prasad draws flak, defends ‘sanctity to Muslims’ remark

Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited incidents of Modi acknowledging services of Muslims from different walks of life. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Anil Sharma) Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited incidents of Modi acknowledging services of Muslims from different walks of life. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Anil Sharma)

Facing strong criticism from the Opposition over his remark that the government has given “sanctity” to Muslims even though they do not vote for the BJP, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended his statement and said the BJP believed in all-round development of the country and not in votebank politics. The minister said the government “firmly” believed in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “Be it Hindus, be it Muslims, be it Sikhs, be it the people from any part of India, we are committed for the development of all. We are committed to make India a country of inclusion, of development, of all-round development,” he said.

The Law Minister defended his remarks, saying the Modi government believes in an inclusive society and respects the vibrant cultural diversity of India. “My stand is very clear. The Narendra Modi government believes in inclusive society. It respects the vibrant cultural diversity of India. We don’t measure the development of Indian citizens on the yardsticks of vote bank,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also cited incidents of Modi acknowledging services of Muslims from different walks of life. Prasad said he was proud of Imran Khan of Alwar whose Information Technology work was talked about by Modi in his speech in London. “I salute Karimul Haq, tea garden worker whose selfless ambulance service to people impressed Narendra Modi to honour him with Padma Shri,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Congress, Left and other parties said the Constitution bestows on all Indians some fundamental rights, including Muslims, and that this was not “charity” extended by a minister. Congress leader M Veerappa Moily accused the minister of trying to divide the society. “He is trying to create a divide… trying to divide the population of this country. He is trying to empower himself to give that kind of certificate on who is sanctified and who is not. I think he has to apologise for the statement as it sends out a very wrong message,” he said.

Moily, also a former Union law minister, said he does not know why the minister of a country who happens to be a spokesperson for the constitutional integrity, constitutional propriety of this country should speak in that language. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said sanctity is provided by the Constitution and not because of the charity of a minister. “What do you mean we gave them sanctity? Is it a charity the minister of law and justice is doing?” Yechury asked.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 2:17 am