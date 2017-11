Ravi Shankar meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File/PTI Photo) Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File/PTI Photo)

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Saturday and is believed to have discussed the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya during their hour-long meeting.

Ravi Shankar, who subsequently attended a training camp for senior swayamsevaks, refused to divulge details of his discussion with Bhagwat. Ravi Shankar is in Nagpur for an Art of Living programme.

