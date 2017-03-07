Odisha: Ravenshaw University V-C resigns after students’ protest, Governor says no

Six students were suspended following the inquiry into the clash between inmates of New Hostel and Lalitgiri hostel. (Source: ravenshawuniversity.ac.in) Six students were suspended following the inquiry into the clash between inmates of New Hostel and Lalitgiri hostel. (Source: ravenshawuniversity.ac.in)

The vice-chancellor of Odisha’s Ravenshaw University resigned on Monday, hours after some students ransacked his office and demanded revocation of suspension of six students found involved in campus violence. Later in the day, Vice-Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi said the Governor, who is the chancellor, had refused to accept his resignation.

On March 4, Sarangi had announced the suspension of the six students over their involvement in campus violence in November last year during a university election. For the last two days, a section of students has demanded that the suspension order be taken back. This morning, a group of students stormed the VC’s office.

Odisha Governor S C Jamir summoned Sarangi in the afternoon. Sarangi said later: “The honourable Chancellor has refused to accept my resignation. He has asked me to continue and he has promised that all support will be given from the administration.”

Sarangi has 10 months left in his job. But he hinted that he was done with political interference in the university’s matters. He said he had written to the education department on “interference” from “different political parties and civil society groups”.