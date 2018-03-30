Rats in mantralaya: Firm that got contract to kill rodents valid, says Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil (File Photo) Chandrakant Patil (File Photo)

DAYS after allegations emerged that a contract to kill rodents in Mantralaya was given to a non-existent society, the state government clarified that the society handling the contract is a valid and functional one. Chandrakant Patil, Minister for the Public Works Department, said the Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society was given the contract to rid Mantralaya of rodents.

“It is a valid society and has been functioning regularly. The assistant registrar has confirmed this from the society’s audit reports,” said Patil in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Opposition parties had had alleged in the Upper House of the Legislature that the society doesn’t exist. “The work to this organisation was given through the District Deputy Registrar,” said Patil, adding that the society’s records are being investigated by the assistant registrar.

Last week, senior BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse alleged that the company awarded the contract for pest control in the state secretariat had claimed to have killed 3,19,400 rats in a period of seven days.

The allegations left the state government red faced but officials clarified later that the contract given to the company had specified not the number of rats, but the number of tablets used. The PWD had issued two tenders on May 3, 2016. The work order was given to Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society, said officials.

