Rationalists put out challenge: Prove superstition, become a crorepathi

A Godhra-based group of rationalists, attempting to put an end to baseless superstitions, has put out a challenge: prove any superstition and receive Rs one crore in cash. The Human Rationalist Association’s only condition is that Rs one lakh should be deposited ahead of the demonstration, reported Times of India on Monday. According to Mukund Sindhav, a member of the group, similar practices are conducted across the world to help put an end to baseless beliefs in society.

“This organisation was formed in 1965 and it introduced the prize for demonstration of a miracle. Earlier, the prize money was just Rs 1 lakh which was increased to Rs 1 crore. When the prize was introduced, only two persons came to take the challenge but they failed miserably,” Sindhav, a retired government official, was quoted as saying by TOI.

He further elaborated, “When we introduced the Rs one crore prize one year ago, we also introduced the deposit of Rs 1 lakh. If someone wants to demonstrate their ability to perform miracles, he must be sure of it and willing to provide Rs 1 lakh up front. If he succeeds in performing a miracle, he will get Rs 1 crore along with the deposited. If he fails, he will have to bear the loss.”

The challenged was accepted by a Rashmikant Shah from Ahmedabad in 2003, who failed at proving he had supernatural powers. No one else has come forward since then, Sindhav said.

