Rationalists murder case: CBI, SIT submit status reports

The CBI and the SIT investigating rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare murder cases respectively, submitted status reports to the Bombay High Court on Friday.

A division bench headed by Justice S C Dharmadhikari perused the report and asked the agencies to speed up the probe. The court refused to tag the cases. The agencies also sought more time to complete the investigations, to which the petitioner’s lawyer told the court they were delaying investigation and have not made much headway.

