Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case: MANS to launch an agitation for ‘answers’ from lawmakers

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) will launch a protest from July 20 across the state seeking answers from legislators and parliamentarians about the murderers of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

The protest, called ‘Javab do’ (give reply), will be carried out between July 20 and August 20.

“Four years will be completed on August 20 since the murder of Dabholkar. But the culprits are yet to be punished. It is the same with the Govind Pansare murder case. The delay shows lack of will on the part of the state government in both the cases,” said Avinash Patil, chairman of MANS, adding that cases like Sheena Bora murder have been solved within four months.

A delegation of MANS will meet legislators and parliamentarians seeking answers about what they have done about these cases and what they plan to do, Patil added.

