Rated ‘zero’ by Centre, forest officer ‘outstanding’ in state

Sanjiv Chaturvedi Sanjiv Chaturvedi

WITHIN FOUR months of the Central government’s “zero” appraisal rating to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, the BJP government in Uttarakhand, where Chaturvedi is currently posted, has rated him as an “outstanding” officer. The Ramon Magsaysay award-winning officer was posted at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi since 2012 before he was posted to Uttarakhand in August last year – one of the reasons for the transfer allegedly being his constant tussle with the Central government. He was made the Conservator of Forests (Research) in Haldwani, Nainital district, in November 2016.

Appraising him for 2015-16 in December last year, AIIMS rated him “one” out of 10 in Perf-ormance Appraisal Report (PAR). According to the Department of Personnel and Training’s 2009 instructions, “one” equates to a “zero” rating. The DoPT rules say that ratings between 8 and 10 are considered “outstanding”, and a score below 4 means “zero”. The Central government’s “zero” grading came in the same year Chaturvedi was awarded the prestigious Magsaysay Award for “exposing and painstakingly investigating corruption in public”, primarily at AIIMS.

On April 19 this year, the Uttarakhand government gave the 2002-batch IFS officer a rating of “9.5” – or “outstanding” – for his work between December 13, 2016 and March 31, 2017 as Conservator of Forests (Research), Haldwani. The rating came from Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Biodiversity Conservation), Haldwani, B P Gupta — Chaturvedi’s reporting authority. In his appraisal report, Gupta wrote that Chaturvedi was an “outstanding field officer, who is also excellent in office administration”.

The same week, his reviewing authority, Uttarakhand’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajendra Kumar also gave Chaturvedi a 9.5 rating. Kumar called Chaturvedi a “very hard-working [and] efficient” officer in the performance appraisal report. On May 11, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, the accepting authority for the appraisal report, also gave Chaturvedi an “outstanding” rating of 9.5. When his comments were sought, Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat said, “Sanjiv Chaturvedi is an efficient officer, who is good at his job. He is clear about plans for his department… I have noticed that he is focused and responsible… An ‘outstanding’ rating for him is completely justified.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App