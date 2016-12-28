Ratan Tata meets Mohan Bhagwat at RSS Headquarters

Locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, industrialist Ratan Tata visited the RSS headquarters at Nagpur on Wednesday. Tata, currently the interim chairman of the country’s biggest conglomerate, was with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for about 20 minutes, a senior functionary of the Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, told PTI.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Earlier in the afternoon, Tata was received by RSS functionaries on his arrival at the airport, he said. Tata first visited the memorial to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and paid his respects. From there he drove to the RSS headquarter to meet Bhagwat.