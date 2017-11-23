Rashtrapati Bhawan open for all, four days a week: What you need to know before your visit

Illuminated Rashtrapati bhawan ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay chowk in New Delhi on January 27, 2016. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Archives) Illuminated Rashtrapati bhawan ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay chowk in New Delhi on January 27, 2016. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Archives)

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of India, has been thrown open to the public for four days in a week: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to an official press release dated November 22 on the website of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the president’s residence has now been opened for viewing, albeit with prior registration.

Here are the details below before you plan your visit:

What days is it open to public?

The Rashtrapati Bhawan will be open for visitors on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of every week starting Thursday, November 23. The same will be closed, however, on gazetted holidays.

What are the timings?

You can visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan from 9 am to 4 pm on the days mentioned above.

How do you book a visit?

Visitors will need to make an online booking before their visit at: rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour. No member of the public will be allowed to visit the Bhavan without an online booking.

How much is the registration fee?

Charges for visiting the presidential house are Rs 50 per person. Children below the age of eight years of age will be allowed free of cost.

What are the protocols for the visit?

All visitors of Indian citizenship are required to carry the original copy of any valid photo ID proof. Foreign visitors, on the other hand, will be required to carry their original passport for identification.

What are the entry and exit points?

Entry and exit will be allowed through gate no 2 (Rajpath), gate no 37 (Hukmi Mai Marg) and gate no 38 (Church Road) of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Things to see:

According to information displayed on the link address mentioned above, visitors will be able to see the main building, which shall include the Forecourt and premier rooms of the Bhavan, including the Banquet Hall, Ashok Hall, Durbar Hall, Library, North Drawing Room, Long Drawing Room, Navachara and more.

There are two more tours of the Rashtrapati Bhawan you can enjoy, the information for which is displayed on the link address mentioned above.

Assistance:

In case of any doubts, visitors can contact the Visitors’ Management Cell at: 011- 23013287, 23015321 Extn. 4662; Fax No. 011- 23015246. You can also send an email to the Cell at reception-officer@rb.nic.in for further queries.

