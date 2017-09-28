Kashmir terror funding case: NIA summons independent MLA Engineer Rashid for questioning

Engineer Abdul Rashid. File Engineer Abdul Rashid. File

Independent Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with the case of funding terror activities in the Valley. Popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the J&K legislator is the first mainstream politician to be summoned by the agency in the case, officials said.

Rashid has been called for questioning on October 3. His name had come up during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, who was held by the NIA for purportedly supplying money to terror outfits and separatists in the insurgent-hit Valley.

Officials said that the NIA had lodged a case on May 30 against separatist and secessionist leaders who have allegedly been involved with active militants of proscribed terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other outfits and gangs.

In the FIR, the probe agency stated that the case was registered on the charges of raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in the Valley through pelting stones on the security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed has been named among the accused in the FIR, which also named organisations such as the two factions of the Hurriyat, one led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the other by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an all-women outfit of separatists.

So far, the NIA has arrested 10 people in connection with the case. Altaf Ahmed Shah, Geelani’s son-in-law, and Watali are among the accused who have been arrested in the case.

With PTI inputs

