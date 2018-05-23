Rapists’ hands will be chopped off when we come to power, says Rajbhar’s son

Police are probing controversial remarks allegedly made by Arvind Rajbhar, general secretary of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and son of party chief and minister O P Rajbhar (in pic). Police are probing controversial remarks allegedly made by Arvind Rajbhar, general secretary of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and son of party chief and minister O P Rajbhar (in pic).

Police are probing controversial remarks allegedly made by Arvind Rajbhar, general secretary of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and son of party chief and minister O P Rajbhar, at a public meeting in Chandauli on Monday. In a video of the speech, Arvind is reportedly heard saying, “Such people should be booked who forget their sisters and lay their hands on the sisters of others. Just let us come to power this time, we will get their hands chopped.”

He is also allegedly heard saying, “You don’t need to worry. India is a country that is changing, the way your mentality has changed… So if I ask you to burn down Balua police station, will you come or not? Injustice against the poor must stop or if the blood of SBSP boils over, all of Chandauli will begin to burn..”

Rajbhar was referring to the case of a 21-year-old woman whose family had got a rape case registered against two men, both Yadavs, in the village where Arvind held the meeting. Chandauli SP Santosh Singh, said, “We have ordered an inquiry into the comments made by Rajbhar and are examining under what circumstances he made the statements… He made the comments at a small meet because the district authorities and police were not informed about this.”

