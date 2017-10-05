Raped by father, girl killed him in self-defence: UP Police

Investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector (S-I) Shamshad Ali said the girl had come to the police station along with her 12-year-old sister and a neighbour on Tuesday and told them of the alleged crime. Investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector (S-I) Shamshad Ali said the girl had come to the police station along with her 12-year-old sister and a neighbour on Tuesday and told them of the alleged crime.

A 16-year-old girl in Sambhal district allegedly killed her father on Monday night after he allegedly raped her, police said. The man had allegedly been sexually assaulting his daughter since the last two years and had allegedly murdered her mother nine years ago.

Police added that the girl, an illiterate, took the step in self-defence and so far has not taken any action against her.

On the girl’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against her deceased father on rape charges. Police have also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the deceased.

Investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector (S-I) Shamshad Ali said the girl had come to the police station along with her 12-year-old sister and a neighbour on Tuesday and told them of the alleged crime.

“The girl told us that her father had been raping her for the last two years. He had allegedly threatened to kill her if she complained about it to anyone. She said she had complained to her blind grandmother, but she was not able to help her,” S-I Ali said. “The girl said that on Monday night her father came home heavily drunk and raped her. When he tried to assault her again, she hit him with a stick on his head. He had allegedly been injured on the head earlier too. After this blow, he died on the spot.”

The police registered the case and sent the girl for a medical examination.

“We have requested a DNA test to ascertain sexual assault. We recorded statements of several villagers. They have claimed that the girl’s father was known for his bad behaviour and habits and alleged that he had killed his wife nine years ago,” said S-I Ali adding that the investigation has added IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide) against the girl.

Considering IPC Section 100 in the case against the girl, no action has been taken so far against her, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

“Investigation has begun and on the basis of evidences, police will initiate further action. We are also seeking legal opinion in the case,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App