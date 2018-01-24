Rape victim writes letter to PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in blood, seeks action against accused

The victim, who belongs to Rae Bareli district, was a first year student in a private engineering college in Barabanki district. (Photo for representation) The victim, who belongs to Rae Bareli district, was a first year student in a private engineering college in Barabanki district. (Photo for representation)

An 18-year-old rape victim has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in her blood seeking security for her and her family and action against the accused, who have allegedly been pressuring her to withdraw the case.

In her letter, the victim, who is an engineering dropout, wrote: “Kindly save me and my family. The accused’s father is in governor’s house, therefore police are taking no action and accused is troubling us in various ways to withdraw FIR. Please take strict action before I take my life.” According to the complaint filed by her father, she was raped in February last year. The rape case was lodged against Divya Pandey and Ankit Verma in March 2017. A chargesheet had been filed against both, but no arrests were made as the accused obtained arrest stay from the Allahabad High Court, said police.

The victim, who belongs to Rae Bareli district, was a first year student in a private engineering college in Barabanki district. She stopped attending classes around three months ago. Her younger sister, a Class XI student in Rae Bareli, also stopped going to school around the same time after a fake Facebook profile was created in her name and her morphed obscene pictures were uploaded on the profile in October last year. A case was lodged in this regard in Rae Bareli the same month, said police.

