‘Rape victim’, kin arrested for protesting outside SSP’s home

An alleged rape victim and two of her relatives were arrested for staging a dharna outside the residence of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday. They were demanding the arrest of the accused, while police had recently filed a closure report in the case claiming that the allegations were false. The alleged victim and her relatives were booked under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences). They were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody on Tuesday, said SHO of City Kotwali police station Rakesh Kumar Sharma. According to a Bulandshahr district jail official, all three women were released on bail on Wednesday.

According to Sharma, the alleged victim, who is married, had got an FIR lodged in December last year, claiming that her neighbour had taken her to a hotel in Bulandshahr city and raped her there after giving her a sedative.

“During investigation, the police found that there was a monetary dispute between the neighbour and the victim’s husband, who has criminal cases against him. The allegation made by the victim could not be substantiated. The hotel staff denied the claim that the victim visited the hotel on the day of the crime. There was no entry of the accused or the victim in the hotel records,” claimed Sharma.

Circle Officer (City area) Preeti Singh said that after the investigation was completed and the police were in the process of filing a closure report, the alleged victim had handed over an application to her requesting that the probe be transferred to another official. The circle officer further said that following her request, the case was investigated by another official, who also found the rape allegation false. A closure report was submitted in court this month, she added. Senior Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahr) Muniraj G said that the medical examination report too did not support the allegations made by the alleged

victim.

The SSP further said that police officials tried to pacify the complainant and her relatives who were protesting outside his office, but they were not ready to understand and kept creating a “nuisance”. A women police team was called and they were taken in custody, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now