Rape victim attempts suicide, with 80% burns

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl, allegedly sexually assaulted by two youths, who also made a video of the act, attempted to immolate herself at her residence in Adarsh Mandi area of Shamli district on Thursday. The student of Class XII has suffered 80 per cent burns and has been admitted to a hospital in Meerut.

Her mother, in a complaint lodged on Thursday, alleged that her daughter took the step after the accused shared the video with other youths about two weeks ago. Following this, Akash Kaushik (20) and Shubham (20) were charged with attempt to rape and abetment to suicide. They are yet to be arrested.

Adarsh Mandi police station house officer Raj Kumar Sharma said, “The girl’s mother has alleged that in June, Akash and Shubham had lured her daughter to accompany them to a hotel. They allegedly attempted to rape her there and also shot a video and clicked objectionable photographs of her.”

“She alleged that since then, the accused were harassing her daughter by threatening to upload the video and photographs on the Internet,” the SHO said. The mother told the police the girl poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze.

