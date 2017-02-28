Rape threats to Gurmehar Kaur, violence by ABVP: Kejriwal to meet L-G, demand action by Delhi Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday afternoon meet Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to demand the Delhi Police take action against student body ABVP for perpetrating violence on campuses in Delhi University as well as the alleged rape threats to student Gurmehar Kaur.

Kaur, a 20-year-old student, had last week launched a campaign against violence on campuses after her students were attacked – physically and verbally – by students and members alleged to be from the ABVP – the student wing of the RSS. On Monday, she lodged a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women which in turn asked the Delhi Police to act on the threats of rape and murder against her.

Students from Delhi University will today carry out a protest march from Khalsa college demanding that the police take strict action against the ABVP as well as police officials who failed to protect students from the abuse. Kaur, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the Save DU campaign saying she will not be participating in today’s march but urged students to attend in large numbers. You can read more about what she had to say here.

