Rape suspect kills self in Andhra Pradesh

A 50-year-old man, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district was found hanging from a tree near the village on Friday. Police said the accused, Aanam Sambhaiah, had allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot with chocolates on Wednesday and raped her. They said he fled from the village and later hanged himself. “We received information on Thursday afternoon that Subbaiah called a friend in the village and said that instead of surrendering, he would commit suicide,” said IG Gopal Rao. Police said they had deployed drones to search the areas where he was suspected to be hiding, while boats searched the Krishna River.

