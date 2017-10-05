Rape survivors seek life term for Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The former disciples of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, whose disclosures recently led to his conviction, on Wednesday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking life sentence for the rape convict.

The rape survivors in their petition have sought a revision of the judgment of the Special CBI Court which had sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20 years of imprisonment in two rape cases on August 28. While seeking maximum punishment for the Dera chief, the survivors have said though the trial court had appreciated the fact that the Dera chief had committed a grave breach of trust being the head of a religious organisation, it should have awarded life imprisonment to him “as the case was not of nature where a lesser sentence would have achieved the ends of justice.”

“Seeing the gravity of the offence where the rape was committed upon the petitioner while she was in mental and physical custody of the accused, the ends of justice require maximum exemplary punishment to the accused,” their counsels have said in one of the pleas, adding that the High Court should also keep in mind that Ram Rahim is also accused of murdering one of the survivor’s brother.

The Dera chief had last month approached the High Court against the trial court judgment and termed the Panchkula CBI Court conviction order against him as “perverse and illegal” while praying for his acquittal in the rape cases. As the plea remained under objection for many days in the High Court registry because of the errors in the petition copy, it has not yet been listed for hearing.

“The two revision appeals seeking life imprisonment will be taken together for hearing with the petition filed by Ram Rahim,” the counsel representing the rape survivors said after filing two separate petitions on their behalf in the High Court. The petitions were not immediately listed for hearing.

Meanwhile, Vishwas Gupta, the former husband of Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted’ daughter Honeypreet, also approached the High Court on Wednesday seeking an SIT probe into the threat letter issued by the ‘Kurbani Gang’ against him and some television journalists for “exposing” the wrongdoings of Ram Rahim.

Vishwas and his father Mohinder Pal Gupta have sought to be impleaded as a party in the PIL in which the High Court had made a judicial intervention on the August 25 law and order situation in Panchkula and is now hearing the matters related to attachment of Dera properties for recovery of the losses of public and private property during the violence.

