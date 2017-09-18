Rape survivor’s husband found dead in Malda village

When Dulal went out for shopping with his brother-in-law at Hiranandapur village on Friday, the accused started beating them after stopping them in the middle of the road, the SP said. Dulal was then attacked with a sharp weapon and his throat was slit. (Representational Image) When Dulal went out for shopping with his brother-in-law at Hiranandapur village on Friday, the accused started beating them after stopping them in the middle of the road, the SP said. Dulal was then attacked with a sharp weapon and his throat was slit. (Representational Image)

A man who had lodged a police complaint against his wife’s alleged rapist was found dead in Malda district, a senior police officer said today. The man’s body was recovered from a waterbody at Bhutni ring bundh area yesterday, superintendent of police Arnab Ghosh said. The police have arrested two persons, including the rape survivor’s brother but the prime suspect managed to escape, the SP said. The victim, Dulal Mondal, had married the woman, a resident of Hiranandapur village, a few months after she was allegedly raped by one Siddharta Mondal in 2011, Ghosh said.

The woman had then lodged a police complaint at Manikchak police station. In the last six years, Siddharta used to threaten the man to withdraw the complaint or face dire consequences, the police officer said. When Dulal went out for shopping with his brother-in-law at Hiranandapur village on Friday, the accused started beating them after stopping them in the middle of the road, the SP said. Dulal was then attacked with a sharp weapon and his throat was slit. His brother-in-law managed to escape, the SP said. Siddharta was accompanied by another man, who was also arrested, Ghosh said.

