Rape survivor’s abortion plea: HC seeks opinion of doctors’ panel

A single bench of the High Court Monday issued a notice to the PGI asking the doctors whether it would be feasible to carry out the pregnancy termination at this stage. (Representational image) A single bench of the High Court Monday issued a notice to the PGI asking the doctors whether it would be feasible to carry out the pregnancy termination at this stage. (Representational image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought the opinion of a panel of doctors of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh on the plea of a Haryana-based rape survivor who has sought termination of her pregnancy.

A panel of two senior gynaecologists formed by PGI last week following the High Court directions in their report on Monday said the 21-year-old woman was in the 25th week of her pregnancy and the law prescribes a 20-week limit on abortions. The woman, citing previous medical reports in the petition, had said the pregnancy was 19 weeks old and as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act “she has a few days left, before which she can get her pregnancy, legally terminated, by taking opinion of two registered medical practitioners.”

A single bench of the High Court Monday issued a notice to the PGI asking the doctors whether it would be feasible to carry out the pregnancy termination at this stage. The case will be heard for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

The woman, from Haryana’s Palwal district, had earlier filed a plea in a lower court also seeking termination of her pregnancy but her plea had been turned down. According to the petition filed by the woman in the High Court, she had been abducted in November last year and could only be freed in April this year.

“The petitioner remained in the custody of the accused persons from 17.11.2016 to 29.4.2017 and during this period she was constantly raped by the accused persons, as a result of which she became pregnant,” the petition filed through her counsel Keshav Pratap Singh reads. While seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy, the 21-year-old has said because of the trauma, she is suffering mentally as well as physically. “The rape has caused a grave injury to the mental health of the petitioner and it imposes a big stigma to her for her future life as well as the social status,” her counsel has said in the petition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App