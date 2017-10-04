Rape survivor seeks life imprisonment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo)

The rape survivor whose disclosures before the CBI and trial court recently led to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in two rape cases, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking life imprisonment for the self-styled godman.

The rape survivor, who was a disciple of the Dera head, sought a revision of the judgment of the Special CBI Court that has sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20 years of imprisonment in the two rape cases. She said though the trial court had appreciated the fact that the Dera chief committed a grave breach of trust as the head of the religious organisation, it should have awarded the maximum punishment to him “as the case was not of nature where a lesser sentence would have achieved the ends of the justice”.

“Seeing the gravity of the offence, where the rape was committed upon the petitioner while she was in mental and physical custody of the accused, the ends of justice require maximum exemplary punishment to the accused,” her counsels have said in the plea, adding the High Court should also keep in mind that Gurmeet is facing the additional charges of murdering her brother.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App