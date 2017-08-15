India @ 70
Rape-murder solved, say Kullu police

The accused Ram Babu alias Naam Babu, son of Chhabu alias Jhabua, and resident of Khaira Hasan in UP’s Bahraich district, age 22 years, has been arrested and will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, said the DGP.

THE KULLU police on Monday claimed to have solveda case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.
While giving information about the arrest of the prime accused from Uttar Pradesh, Director-General of Police Somesh Goyal gave credit to new SP Shalini Agnihotri, who after her posting some days back, had revived the probe by setting up a special team

The accused Ram Babu alias Naam Babu, son of Chhabu alias Jhabua, and resident of Khaira Hasan in UP's Bahraich district, age 22 years, has been arrested and will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, said the DGP.

