Rape, murder of Patidar woman: Manish Sisodia seeks CBI probe, transfer of Bhavnagar SP

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Monday met family members of an old woman who was allegedly raped and killed in Bhavnagar. Sisodia demanded a CBI probe in the case and also sought transfer of Bhavnagar SP alleging police had been lax in investigation.

Accompanied by Gulab Singh Yadav, AAP in-charge of Gujarat and Kanu Kalsariya, party’s state convenor, Sisodia drove to Mandavi village in Gariyadhar taluka of Bhavnagar on Monday. Sisodia met with family members of a 50-year-old Patidar woman who was allegedly raped and murdered early this month. He also interacted with residents of Mandavi village and tried to know issues concerning them.

Later addressing media persons in Bhavnagar, Sisodia said that he would try to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demand an investigation by the CBI.

“The woman was assaulted and murdered- this was one incident. The second incident which has been unfolding for the last 25 days is that those who are accused are roaming free. Family members (of victim) are openly calling their names. Villagers are also calling their names but they are roaming free. They have arrested a man and trying to prove that this was a normal murder. But this is a serious one,” Sisodia alleged.

He also alleged that Gujarat police had been overlooking evidence in the case. “We demand a fair probe in the case. Those whose names are being called as accused should be arrested and investigated. The evidence which is being neglected…should be investigated without bias. I don’t think Gujarat government’s police will be able to do this. Therefore, I think the probe should be handed over to good officers of CBI,” he said.

The AAP leader also sought transfer of DSP of Bhavnagar and Gariyadhar PSI who is presently investigating the case.

Incidentally, Patidar leaders have also visited Mandavi and alleged that besides the man arrested and jailed, a few more are also involved in the rape and murder of the woman.