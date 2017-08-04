Rape, murder of 62-yr-old: BJP leader files PIL in Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court. (File/Photo) Calcutta High Court. (File/Photo)

THE VICE-PRESIDENT of BJP women’s wing in Asansol, Priyanka Tibrewal, on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking that the court takes up suo motu the case of rape and murder of an elderly woman at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas. “I had mentioned the matter yesterday before the court and had desired that it be considered suo motu. I was advised to file a public interest litigation, which I did today,” said Tibrewal, a lawyer. Tibrewal told the court that while 30 days have already passed, only one person has been arrested in the case. “Citing brutality of the incident, I had brought it to court’s notice,” she said.

On July 4, a 62-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped after she protested against consumption of liquor outside her hotel at Sandeshkhali. The miscreants had allegedly inserted iron rods in her private parts.

She was found by her son, who rushed her to the Sandeshkhali primary health centre. From there, she was referred to the Calcutta National Medical College in Kolkata. The family went on to file a complaint at Sandeshkhali police station on July 6, following which an FIR was registered and Rajeshwar Maity alias Bhola arrested. On Monday, she had succumbed to her injuries.

