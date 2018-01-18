Rape-murder incidents in Haryana: Oppn wants Khattar government dismissed, he says no politics please

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar . Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar . Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Amid outrage over the rape and killing of two minor Dalit girls in two separate incidents in Haryana in the last one month, the opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state. A Congress delegation, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and comprising senior leaders including Kumari Selja, state CLP leader Kiran Choudhary and Mahila Congress’s national president Sushmita Dev met the Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki today and apprised him about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Demanding Khattar government’s dismissal, the delegation sought that President rule be imposed in the state.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl of Jhansa village in Kurukshetra was allegedly brutally gangraped and murdered. Today, body of her alleged abductor was also recovered further deepening the mystery behind the disappearance of both the teenagers and their subsequent deaths. Last month, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Hisar district’s Uklana area. Two more incidents of rape were reported in the last few days in Faridabad district as well.

Leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala too accused the government of not taking adequate measures to curb increasing instances of crimes against women. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday broke his silence and asked the Opposition “not to politicise such instances” while terming the incidents

“unfortunate”.

ADGP courts row

Referring to rape incidents in the state, Additional DGP (Ambala) R C Mishra, who had gone to Kurukshetra today, told the mediapersons, “Such instances have not happened today, but are happening since ages. Police’s job is to investigate and prove the crime with evidence. In that, there is no lack of effort from our side.”

Reacting to his remarks, Leader of Opposition and INLD leader Abhay Chautala said, “If a senior police officer makes such comments, it shows the weakness and incompetence of the state government. Rather than feeling ashamed on such an incident where a child is gangraped and then murdered, officers are making such shocking statements and insulting the victims. If such incidents are happening since ages, why are such officers holding their positions. They should quit.”

